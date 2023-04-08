Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Split

Will advertising for chocolate bunnies be banned soon? A reaction by Markus Söder to this Green initiative triggers discussions. (Collage with symbolic images) © Collage: IMAGO/aal.photo//dpa/Patrick Pleul

Green Minister Cem Özdemir wants to ban sweets advertising aimed at children. Markus Söder protests via Twitter. And it sparks discussions.

Munich – chocolate bunny or not – that is the question here. At least when it comes to Markus Söder. The Bavarian Prime Minister reacted to plans by Green Minister Cem Özdemir via Twitter, triggering discussions.

The background: candy spots between cartoons, chips advertising on the Internet and at the international TV match. Advertising for food with too much sugar, fat and salt aimed at children is to be contained by law according to plans by Federal Minister of Food Cem Özdemir. With a view to under-14s, there should be a ban on advertising in “all media relevant to children” – not just for children’s programs, but from 6 a.m. until late in the evening at 11 p.m.

Greens plan advertising bans for unhealthy children’s food

The goal is for children to grow up healthier. Özdemir said previous voluntary commitments had failed. “Why do we allow children to see an average of 15 commercials for sugar bombs, salty and greasy snacks a day?” Children are particularly receptive to advertising, which they often cannot recognize as such. 15 percent of three to 17-year-olds in this country are overweight, which could result in an increased risk of diabetes or cardiovascular disease. And in childhood eating and exercise habits were consolidated. Health and consumer experts welcomed the plans. Criticism came from the economy, from the opposition and also from the co-governing FDP.

This criticism now took hold Picture-Zeitung in an article and focused on a possible advertising ban for chocolate Easter bunnies. In the article, the head of the advertising industry association, Katja Heintschel von Heinegg, warns: “For many people, however, sweets are part of the holidays”. Without advertising, there would be “virtually no new products, variety will suffer”.

Markus Söder also joined the criticism on Good Friday.

Söder protests against the ban on advertising – and thus triggers a wave of counter-reactions

“Don’t the Greens have any other worries?” he asked via Twitter and linked the said picture article. “Whether children get sweets should be decided by the parents and not by a Green Minister,” Söder continued and concluded with the words: “An Easter bunny made of chocolate is just particularly delicious”.

With his contribution, Söder triggered major discussions in the Twitter bubble.

“They didn’t understand: advertising doesn’t decide about ‘getting’, but about ‘wanting’” reads one comment. “It’s not the sale that’s banned, just the advertising,” clarifies another and says: “The parents can decide that much better if there isn’t any advertising constantly running on children’s television.”

A number of users take the same line in their reactions: “Nobody bans sweets. It’s about advertising aimed at children. The parents can decide as freely as before. Maybe freer because they are less harassed by children.”

One mother explains: “A ban on sweets advertising would be a blessing! Our son is turning three now and is bombarded with sugar ads all around him. Broccoli advertising is comparatively rare. Now please go shopping with him.”

Another user sums it up very critically: “So a ban on advertising becomes a ban on sweets. Logically, we also have a tobacco ban in our country.”

Advertising bans for unhealthy children’s food: the devil is in the details

Consumer and medical groups have long urged action on the marketing of children’s products. The SPD, FDP and Greens have also agreed on such advertising restrictions in principle in the coalition agreement. Özdemir has now submitted points for a draft law, which should first be further coordinated in the federal government – ​​and there are likely to be some snags in some of the details.

The nutrient profiles of the World Health Organization (WHO), aimed at regulations for children, are intended to serve as a benchmark for determining when products contain “too much” salt, fat and sugar. These are maximum values ​​for several categories, which, for example, stipulate no more than 15 grams of sugar per 100 grams for breakfast cereals such as mueslis. If products exceed the recommended profiles, they can no longer be advertised for children. According to the Ministry, advertising for milk and normal fruit juices should not be taboo.

The advertising bans should then apply across the board: in the press, radio and television, on the Internet including streaming, social networks, for influencers. According to the Ministry, the fact that an advertisement is aimed at children can be determined by children as actors and products with colors and children’s motifs. On television, family films and football games are also included in the evening program with the long period from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. The ban should also include spots for salty and greasy food at half-time if they are not designed with a children’s look.

There was a divided echo in the coalition. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) supported Özdemir. A chronic illness often begins in childhood, and unhealthy nutrition is often the beginning. SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch welcomed the proposed law. “We want to better protect children from advertising so that unhealthy lifestyles are not normalized in the first place.” Green expert Renate Künast pointed out the high social costs of diseases. The FDP, on the other hand, raised significant objections. Specialist politician Gero Hocker warned that an advertising ban should “not be based on arbitrarily set times, but must be based on the actual number of children in the audience”. (rjs/dpa)