A moving farewell to Julia Tramontano That of the cousin Mario, who, days after the woman’s disappearance, decided to write her a touching letter, which is truly touching and heartbreaking. A last greeting to the young 29-year-old woman, who lost her life at the hands of her partner, when she was also pregnant, in the seventh month, with her baby.

A moving farewell written on Facebook and then taken up by the media and on social networks. Mario Tramontano, cousin of the 29-year-old pregnant woman in the seventh month of pregnancy who was killed between May 27 and 28 by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello, writes:

I’ve been thinking about you for days now, a void has formed inside me that I will never be able to fill, I can only remember the experiences we lived together.

I can’t accept what happened to you, I can’t think that I will never be able to see you again, you didn’t deserve this, you had to live with your son Thiago away from that fake ‘man’ you had by your side. We wanted you to have the ability to love your child, to worry about him, to spread your love to everyone, especially to the family who have always supported you in this pregnancy that you could have completed. If I had had this chance, I would have liked to look at you satisfied for having given birth to a child with all your merits.

Farewell to Giulia Tramontano, cousin Mario writes her a beautiful letter on Facebook

The man is on the ground and is unable to react, like the rest of the Tramontano family, closed in truly terrifying mourning.