The game’s withdrawal from the market, with the closure of the servers that will follow on September 6th, must have made him think that someone, especially in the collector’s field, will still want to own it and here we are.

If 40 euros for Concord seemed too much to you know that now you can buy it for 10,000 pounds or 13,000 euros on Ebay . Doesn’t that make you greedy? Jokes aside, it seems that scalpers are already in action to speculate on the failure of the PlayStation exclusive, so much so that some copies are being sold at crazy prices on various online markets.

How to say no?

Whatever it is the description of the advert is particularly on point and it suggests it might be a troll. It starts off by saying, “The game was retired! It’s rare because it was so bad they pulled it from store shelves.” The best part comes next, though: “Enjoy a used physical copy of this pathetic, still-smoking garbage game. 💩💩💩💩💪” How can you not make an offer after seeing four poop emojis in a row?

How can you resist such a deal?

If you still weren’t convinced: “For you at an incredible price, my friend 🤣🤣💲💪 You won’t be able to play online, but you will have a precious physical disc that almost no one has, to keep for years to come.” And again: “You also help stop pollution by preventing this copy from ending up in a landfill with the others😎🚮🗑️🌍” Finally, there is also a final polemical note (he must not have taken the closure very well), which reminds us of some characteristics of the project:

PS5 Exclusive!

8 years to make it happen

Millions spent to create it

Many influencers have told you that it is awesome

Hundreds of social media ads have told you it’s awesome

If you are still not convinced, know that the nice benlopan, the name of the seller (who has all positive feedback) will also allow you to pay in installments.

It is unlikely that anyone will give him £10,000 for Concord, but it must be said that the game is currently available for purchase at increased prices and many are buying it. On Ebay copies have been sold for £137.4, £99 and similar prices. In short, someone didn’t want it for 40 euros but is willing to spend much more to ride the phenomenon of the moment.