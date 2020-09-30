Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who helped the needy in the Corona era, was awarded the ‘ADG Special Humanitarian Action Award’. He has been given this honor by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Sonu Sood on getting a special award. In response to which Sonu has also thanked him.

Priyanka Chopra congratulated Sonu and wrote- ‘Congratulations, Sonu Sood. You were entitled to it. You are constantly doing God’s work and it is very inspiring. Thanks whatever you did. ‘ In response, Sonu wrote – ‘Thank you Priyanka Chopra for your encouraging words. You are the inspiration of millions and I am also one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are a true hero. Lots of love. ‘

Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra .You are an inspiration for millions .. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love https://t.co/fapGxV6DC3

– sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 30, 2020

Sonu Sood was given the award on Monday evening during a virtual ceremony. Expressing happiness over receiving the UNDP’s’ ADG Special Humanitarian Action Award ‘, Sonu Sood said,’ This is a rare award. The recognition of the United Nations is very special. I did what I could do a little bit in my own way. I took all this for my country without any hope. It is nice to get recognition and respect.

Sonu Sood, second Indian to get UNDP award

Sonu Sood is the second Indian to receive this award. Priyanka Chopra has received this award before this. In addition, the award has also been received by Angelina Jolie, David Beckham, Lianardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Liam Neeson, Kat Vlanchet, Antonio Banderas and Nicole Kidman.