Gaia and Mida broke up: here's what happened in the last daytime of Amici di Maria De Filippi.

One of the most beautiful couples of Amici 23 could have literally exploded suddenly. We are referring to Gaia and Midas, two very sweet and much loved boys. What happened to their love story?

Gaia and Midas

The truth about their crisis was made public during this afternoon's daytime show. Let's try to clarify the issue.

Friends 23: what happened in the last daytime?

Like every day, this afternoon another afternoon episode of Friends of Maria De Filippi. We are referring to daytime, or rather the daily strip that follows the lives of the kids even in the moments when they are not dancing or singing.

Today's episode focused on Holden, who has recently been experiencing a period of stress and tension. The boy lost his mind in front of the coach and Dustin, complaining a malaise which for many would have to do with mental health.

Midas and Gaia

The second part of the program instead focused on the history between Midas and Gaia. The two are definitely the couple of this edition as they have become closer and in love little by little day after day.

Now, however, things seem to be going differently as the two have been in crisis for some time, so much so that things have changed drastically and suddenly. What happened? Has something changed between the two?

Gaia and Midas say goodbye: is this the end?

The link between Gaia and Midas it has always been very special, as the two are very sweet and have shown that they care about each other very much. They then gave birth to one history engaging without skipping ahead, even if currently the distance between them is increasingly present.

They both talked about a big change in their relationship, a sort of situation that the two have tried to deal with without success. Gaia is a person who loves to solve problems while Christian it closes in on itself.

It therefore seems that the boy is no longer interested in the beauty dancer, even if we don't know the reason for all this. Today Midas asked Gaia for a pause for reflection, but the girl dismissed him with a “you already know what I think”.

Gaia and Midas

The two burst into tears and this makes it clear that the story between them has come to an end, at least for now. Will they be able to recover their relationship or their love “Fire red” did it die out even before it came to fruition?