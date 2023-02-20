Tensions between the private military group Wagner and Russian institutions continue, with the head and founder of the militia Yevgeny Prigozhin attacking Moscow’s defense ministry head-on for cutting off the supply of ammunition to its mercenaries. A stop that would be causing more than a problem, according to reports from the agency Reuters.

According to what Prigozhin said in some statements relaunched by the Ukrainian media, the negotiations with Defense Ministry officials ended up with the advice to “obey and apologize” to the leaders, including Minister Sergej Shoigu.

“Who should I apologize to? Whom do I have to obey now that my guys are dying twice as many as before?” asks the leader, adding: “Today twice as many fighters from the Wagner organization and other units are killed every day, and we cannot protect them because of the total lack of ammunition”.

Prigozhin’s accusation is heavy: according to him, those who are taking power away from his group actually “work absolutely and directly for the enemy”.

The reference is, in fact, to Shoigu, harshly criticized from the very beginning of the conflict. In his attack on the minister, the militiaman in fact mentioned the Kremlin exponent’s daughter’s vacation in Dubai: “They are helping the enemy to break Russia’s back. You have breakfast, lunch and dinner on golden dishes and send your daughters, grandchildren and friends to rest in Dubai, without hesitating, the moment a Russian soldier is dying at the front, I ask you to give us ammunition”.