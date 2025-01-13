“Starting the year with full adrenaline! rodeo night. I almost had a fit! “. With that activity, Elsa Pataky and her husband, Chris Hemsworth, started this 2025, not without reviews about it.

The couple enrolled their 12-year-old daughter, India Rose, in a rodeo event, and the Spanish actress herself reported this, sharing a video on Instagram in which they can be seen, from the sidelines, They watch their daughter climb on the back of a calf for the competition.

Furthermore, it is also seen how India was pulled by a steer as he exited the ramp.

Some images that have unleashed some commotion on the interpreter’s social network, since many of her followers have expressed their complaints there about what they consider a ‘hobby’ that harms animals and that can be dangerous for their daughter.

In this way, you can read comments like “Upset because animals are treated like this to entertain people. It really bothers me” or “This is animal cruelty. “I can’t believe you’re promoting this .”

Also those who emphasize the proposals for this type of events to disappear: “What a tragic video. How the hell do you think supporting this is fun and okay? Globally, rodeos are being banned due to overwhelming data supporting the fact that animals are in distress before and after the events, with broken limbs, torn ligaments, etc. Why would you support this? It’s cruel, it’s an outrage for them to entertain themselves. So sick” or “This is absolutely embarrassing. Forcing animals to endure stress and fear of entertainment is animal abuse, there is nothing fun about it. Besides that, putting children at risk of serious injury to glorify this cruelty is appalling. “Many Australians are working to ban rodeos and promoting this outdated and harmful practice is deeply disappointing.”