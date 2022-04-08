For the more fearful, a virtual roller coaster is the solution. And there are several simulators in amusement parks. But not like what the Swedish INNTQ invented: the first and only one in which the user can draw all the way, with curves and dangers on a tablet in front of him, with his fingers.

The program then turns this into a ride and the two-seat platform is ready for the custom adventure, simulating the ride through trees and landscapes.

The screen is 4K at 75 inches and doesn’t need any staff helping. Sound coupled and even the wind comes to the face, with a simulation of close to 80% of a real roller coaster, according to the company, which makes the toy for leasing in parks.

(Note published in issue 1268 of Dinheiro Magazine)