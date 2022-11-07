“Alexa, how do I get my kids to stop laughing?” a user asks Amazon’s voice assistant. “According to a contributor to Alexa Answers, if it’s convenient, you could punch them in the throat,” the device replies. The woman stifles a laugh. Alexa continues with the advice: “If they are writhing in pain and can’t breathe, they will be less likely to laugh,” she adds. The conversation, recorded in a TikTok video that has gone viral, shows the importance of having good content moderation systems. And of the catastrophic results that failures in that protocol can bring.

The answer provided by the Amazon device comes from Alexa Answers, as they were quick to point out from the company when the video came to light. Alexa usually answers the questions of its users information that it searches on Google or that it relates to certain applications. Its algorithm is responsible for calibrating which is the best option at all times.

However, there are times when the questions asked are so unusual that Alexa doesn’t know what to say. In those cases, turn to the Alexa Answers feature, a repository with answers provided by the voice assistant user community. “We make it clear to customers when they receive an answer from Alexa Answers and we have a multi-layered moderation process, which includes automation and trained moderators,” say sources from the multinational. “On the rare occasion that responses don’t meet the high standards we’ve set for the Alexa experience, we promptly remove them, as we did on this occasion.” Amazon withdrew in September, “at the time we were aware of its existence”, the controversial response that suggested assaulting minors.

Amazon Echo smart speakers incorporated the Alexa voice assistant in 2014, quickly becoming a benchmark in the sector. The tool can integrate other devices that are compatible with your system, such as lights, video surveillance cameras or other home automation elements, to be able to activate them with voice instructions.

How Alexa Answers works

When many users ask Alexa a question she can’t answer, that question becomes a candidate for Alexa Answers. If selected as valid, it will appear in the list of questions that Alexa users who want to contribute can voluntarily answer.

The answers provided by the user community are reviewed before being considered valid. “A combination of automated systems, community members, and Alexa Answers content moderators” is applied.

You can follow THE COUNTRY TECHNOLOGY in Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.