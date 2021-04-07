Final Fantasy XVI It doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but every release in this franchise is worth keeping track of, even when it takes as long as a fifteenth to arrive.

One of the things that did not satisfy all gamers was that this game seemed to be an exclusive to Playstation 5, so Xbox and PC could not enjoy it.

Fortunately, it was officially confirmed that this exclusivity will be temporary, and after a few months it will reach other video game platforms.

When this game was officially unveiled, it was unclear whether Playstation 5 it would be the only console in which it would be available, but a recent update made it very clear what its situation will be.

The official site of the console recently updated the catalog of temporary exclusives that the device will have in the coming months, and among the games mentioned is Final Fantasy XVI.

As you can see, GhostWire: Tokyo, Project Athia (now known as Forspoken) and the next FF installment will be available exclusively for PS5 at launch, albeit only for a time.

Final Fantasy XVI could come to Xbox

At the moment it has not been confirmed if this title will reach the consoles of Microsoft, although it is almost certain that it will be available on PC, but we do not know when.

As this possibility opens up, it would not be uncommon for Final Fantasy XVI also join the ranks of Xbox, although it will surely take several months before that.

The only thing left is to wait for a representative of Microsoft or the same Square enix come out to clarify everything, but for this to happen, you must first define what the official launch date will be.

The hype by Final Fantasy XVI Little by little it will begin to increase, and surely we will all explode with joy when the first gameplay is revealed.

