They are there, his shadow, his face, his voice, his memory, which, over the pages of “You could have lived a little longer…”, plunge us back with delight into the songs-poems, key songs of Jean Ferrat.

They are two, Lyonel Trouillot, Haitian poet, and Ernest Pignon-Ernest, painter, born near Nice dear to Jean Vigo. From their meeting, one day, once multiplied by the chances of life, the desire for this book was born, “You could have lived a little longer …”. A book in which, on equal terms, poet and painter engage in a poetic joust of high aerobatics to evoke with speckled foils the en-chanted work of Ferrat. Crosswords, tutelary figures from the poetic and popular pantheon of the singer, we meet Apollinaire and Verlaine, Lorca and Neruda, Hugo and Hölderlin, Triolet and Mayakovsky, but also Van Gogh, and we think of Picasso who held “the world”. at the end of his palette ”and it is this France, this people of France who have never given up, which thus appears over the pages.

“There are many of us,” writes Trouillot, “in French-speaking countries, owing you the lucidity to denounce what was only a crime in the name of the future, without betraying the idea of ​​a world with less suffering and injustices. Betray those who betrayed us. Without betraying the dream of the future. »Opposite Trouillot’s words, like so many impromptu ones that break the monotony of hagiographic tales, a portrait of Pignon-Ernest, whose smoky features hollow out the furrows of a face from which glances escape which do not blink, sailing from absolute black to white through shades of gray that bring each of them back to life.

Bruno Doucey, editor who carried this remarkable project, speaks of this work “like so many stars of a fraternal constellation”. And one thinks of these words of Van Gogh: “Once again, I let myself go to make stars too big” … But this one touches the firmament.