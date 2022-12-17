Last week 180 people were the luckiest in the gamer world, and that is because during the broadcast of The Game Awards, Valve he was giving away his Steam Deck every minute to some lucky person who has subscribed to a contest. And if you were one of the unfortunate ones who didn’t win anything, you might still have a chance.

The company announced that they are going to give away more of these devices, and that comes down to taking back the people who signed up for the award contest, so no one can enter the new draw at this time. So now some lucky ones will be able to access their mail and maybe they will find the notification that they have won the gift.

It is worth mentioning that users from Latin America and other countries could not register on the page, since Valve is only shipping the laptop to sites like United States, Canada, Europe, among some places of importance. so since Mexico for below there is no plausible opportunity to take the trophy.

Editor’s note: It would have been nice if they also shipped to Latin America, but to this day you can’t even buy the device officially. Well, although there is on Amazon, third parties sell it to you at very high prices.