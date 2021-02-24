Bethesda has announced an auction to benefit Make-A-Wish that will give the winner the chance to be a starfield character and win an Xbox Series X, plus 16 games. The auction will be held as part of Make-A-Wish’s ‘Night of Wishes’ on February 28, and aims to raise funds for the Mid-Atlantic branch of the charity to grant wishes to children with illnesses. serious.

Win the chance to design your own Starfield character, which you can mold in your own image if you wish, will not be, however, something cheap. Right now the charity auction is at $ 6,200. However, the award seems pretty good, thinking about the work that would be done with that money. Unfortunately, the auction limits its participants to people who live in the United States.

You could be a starfield character

According to Bethesda, the person who wins the auction will work with Bethesda (including Todd Howard) to design your own Starfield character. Plus, they’ll win an Xbox Series X equipped with 16 Bethesda games, including Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls, and Wolfenstein. If you want to bid, you can hereBut remember that you only have until February 28 and only those who are US residents can bid and claim the prizes.

It may take a while before the winner sees himself in the long-awaited Starfield, as Bethesda has yet to confirm when the sci-fi RPG will be released. Details about the game are still scant, and the 2021 release date seems highly unlikely. However, this type of award seems interesting in light of the rumors that Starfield was planned to release this year and that he might even still do it.