Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to arrest anyone who refuses to be vaccinated against covid-19. The statement was made on Monday (June 21, 2021), during a speech on TV.

“You choose: vaccine or go to prison”, said Duterte. “Don’t get me wrong, there is a crisis in this country. I’m exasperated that Filipinos don’t respond to the government.” completed.

According to the health authorities of the Asian country, vaccination is not mandatory.

The site registers low attendance of Filipinos at vaccination points in the capital Manila.

Until Sunday (20.jun), the Philippines had applied at least the 1st dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in 6.2 million people. Those who received the two doses were 2.1 million. Data are from Our World In Data. The country is home to 108.1 million people.

