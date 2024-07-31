Home page World

Carmen Mörwald

It is not uncommon for tourists to make a negative impression on Italians. To avoid this, you should follow certain rules.

Munich – Bella Italia attracts millions of tourists every year. According to German Tourism Analysis The country ranks second in the ranking of the most popular European travel destinations. But if you don’t know the hidden pitfalls of the dolce vita, you’ll quickly fall into a faux pas. Because here, as everywhere else in the world, the following applies: different country, different customsSo if you don’t want to attract suspicious glances on your next vacation in Italy, you should definitely pay attention to the following ten things.

1. Eating out on holiday in Italy – patience is required

No problem in Germany, but in Italy it’s absurd: go into a bar or restaurant and don’t wait until you’re seated. Instead, when on holiday in Italy you should always wait for a waiter who will show you to a free table. Anything else is considered rude and is frowned upon, especially by locals.

2. Coffee culture on holiday in Italy – cappuccino is only available for breakfast

For twelve percent of Italians, ordering a cappuccino in the afternoon is a no-go. This was the result of a representative Learning platform survey Preplyin which people living in Italy were surveyed. Cappuccino is a traditional part of breakfast and is usually drunk until 11 a.m. After that, only espresso is available.

In Italy, it is an absolute no-go to order a cappuccino in the afternoon. (Symbolic image) © Cavan Images/Imago

3. Be careful when ordering – no spaghetti bolognese on holiday in Italy

Many people already know that spaghetti bolognese is not an Italian dish. Instead, it is a German variation of pasta al ragù, i.e. normal pasta with meat sauce. Tourists on holiday in Italy should therefore not expect to find the dish on the menu. Instead, order other pasta, which will definitely taste good too.

4. Spoon away when eating – this will make you stand out on your Italian vacation

Speaking of pasta: While in other countries it is perfectly normal to eat spaghetti or tagliatelle with a fork and spoon, in Italy this is considered bad table manners. So if tourists don’t want to attract negative attention on their Italian vacation, they should simply twirl their pasta around the plate with a fork without using a spoon.

In Italy, you should avoid using a spoon when eating spaghetti. (Symbolic image) © Pond5 Images/Imago

5. Remember for your Italian holiday – dinner is only served in the evening

Likewise, tourists attract negative attention from Italians when they go to a restaurant outside of normal meal times – lunch between 12 and 2 p.m., dinner between 8 and 10 p.m. So if someone is seen eating at 4 p.m., they are almost certainly an ignorant Italian holidaymaker.

How the survey was conducted The representative survey was conducted by an independent market research institute on behalf of the learning platform Preply carried out. For this purpose, 1003 men and women aged 16 and over residing in Italy were surveyed. The survey period was between April 5 and 9, 2024. Translated from Italian, the specific question was: What behavior of tourists particularly bothers you? Participants were allowed to choose up to three answers.

6. On holiday in Italy you eat Italian food – otherwise you will get dirty looks

In the survey of the learning platform Preply In addition, 19 percent of those surveyed said that it bothers them when tourists in Italy do not order typical Italian dishes – along the lines of: Why then go on holiday here at all? If possible, pizza or pasta should be ordered in the restaurant instead of Wiener Schnitzel.

Eating a Wiener Schnitzel on holiday in Italy? Not possible. (Symbolic image) © Pond5 Images/Imago

7. Nicely meant, but not a must – tipping on holiday in Italy

In Italy, it is usually customary not to tip. According to the portal 22 Places there is the covera table charge of three to five euros per person, which restaurant visitors pay automatically and which is also stated on the receipt. Nevertheless, unlike other countries such as Japan, tips are appreciated. But of course it is not a must.

8. Put away the selfie stick – good manners on holiday in Italy

A full 69 percent of Italians in the representative survey of Preply said they were annoyed by tourists who behave disrespectfully at memorial sites. These are not a place for happy selfies. Directly behind them are around 24 percent who cannot stand it when Italian holidaymakers are loud and leave their rubbish behind.

In Italy, holidaymakers should behave properly, especially at memorial sites. (Symbolic image) © Depositphotos/Imago

9. Small talk on holiday in Italy – better keep your mouth shut

According to the learning platform survey Preply Small talk is not one of the things that Italians like to do. Around ten percent of those surveyed said that it bothers them when tourists on holiday in Italy constantly want to have superficial conversations. Instead, locals prefer deeper, authentic and relevant topics.

10. Before your Italian holiday – learning Italian should be on your packing list

Furthermore, twelve percent of those surveyed are annoyed when they are spoken to in a foreign language. Five percent, on the other hand, would like tourists to at least say “hello” and “thank you” in Italian. So it’s time to learn before your next vacation in Italy. After all, it’s good manners.

In Italy, it is considered good manners to at least say hello and thank you in the local language. (Symbolic image) © ZUMA Press/Imago

These are the results of the survey in summary:

Disrespect towards memorial sites (69 percent) Noise and leaving garbage behind (24 percent) Ordering foreign dishes (18 percent) Ordering cappuccino after 12 noon (twelve percent) Speaking to locals in a foreign language (twelve percent) Constant small talk (ten percent) Don’t wait until they are placed (seven percent) Can’t even say hello or thank you in Italian (five percent)

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for tourists to display poor manners while on holiday. Sometimes it even goes so far that the local government is forced to take action. One example is the ban on entry to the geisha quarters in the Japanese city of Kyoto after tourists behaved disrespectfully towards the artists. In Venice, fines are imposed for walking around topless and swimming in the canals. (cln)