D.he behavior of a police chief during a demonstration with around 250 participants on Sunday in Dresden is being investigated after public criticism. In a video distributed on Twitter, he said, “Push me and you’ll catch a bullet”. He puts his hand over his service weapon to prevent it from being taken away as a precaution, as the police department announced in the evening.

“The sentence fell like that,” confirmed police chief Jörg Kubiessa. “The colleague admitted it and apologized for it.” The incident is to be investigated – taking into account the circumstances. According to Kubiessa, the situation was “hectic and confusing”. However, Kubiessa did not see any reason for disciplinary action, as requested in comments on the Internet. “Nevertheless, the bottom line is that I cannot dispute that such a sentence shouldn’t be used.”

According to the police, a smoke pot had been thrown out of the gathering. When the head of operations wanted to secure this as evidence, he was harassed by 25 to 30 masked participants. “The officer felt a shock at chest height,” it said. Securing the service weapon in such a situation was “correct and absolutely appropriate,” said Kubiessa.

The sole action of the official, however, contradicts the principles of self-protection. According to the statement, the officer has credibly assured “that the use of the firearm or even threatening it was never an option for him.”