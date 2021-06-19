The ex-candidate for mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol) defends the in-person demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) scheduled for this Saturday (June 19, 2021). For the politician, the demonstrations on May 29 left the mark that “can’t wait until 2022 passively”.

In an interview with power360 on Wednesday (June 16, 2021), Boulos said that there is no way to compare the manifestations that are favorable to the president with those that are against. According to him, Bolsonaro promotes “death parades”, where he is unmasked and “90% of your supporters” don’t use the accessory either.

“It even seems that there is an embarrassment for those who wear a mask there”, says the psolist.

The politician argues that in pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations, acts are carried out in which “discourages measures against the pandemic and exalts chloroquine”.

For Boulos, the comparison with acts against the president are unreasonable because in the protests on May 29, “people were wearing masks” and an incentive was made for risk groups that were not vaccinated not to attend.

“There is an effort by organizations, including telling anyone from the risk group, not to go to demonstrations if you are not vaccinated. An effort during the demonstration to encourage isolation. Volunteer health teams distributing alcohol gel. There was distribution of PFF2 masks, which are the ones that protect the most“, it says.

Asked about the agglomerations registered at the Avenida Paulista act, on May 29, Boulos said that there were more than “100,000 people” at the demonstration and that there was a sound car guiding and asking for distance. “I followed the deliberate effort closely”, he stated.

The Psol politician said he hoped that Saturday’s demonstrations would be as safe as possible.

“There will be guidance on the floor of the act and I hope people are aware. I hope this is the safest possible manifestation of the coronavirus pandemic“, said.

Watch the full interview (28:44 min):

IMPEACHMENT OF BOLSONARO

Defender of the impeachment of the President of the Republic as a matter of public health, Boulos says there is time for an impeachment before the 2022 elections.

“Bolsonaro has no way out of the economic crisis. Bolsonaro has no way out of the pandemic. Brazil is on its own, in misrule. This creates an environment where people want Bolsonaro to leave“, said.

However, the psolist admits that “it’s not an easy game”: “It depends on an offset from the center. Today the balance of the Bolsonaro government is the center. Soon Bolsonaro who says he would put an end to everything that is there. Now the center has no loyalty to Bolsonaro. He makes the calculation, including electoral ones, for 2022. If they realize that being in the picture with him could cause electoral damage, this could change the game”.

For Boulos, the president did not make mistakes but “crimes” and the biggest one was “reject the vaccines”: “We have a slow vaccination due to a government decision not to respond to vaccine offers”.

VOTE PRINTED

Guilherme Boulos states that the discussion around the printed vote is a “smoke screen” by President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The issue is not merit, it is President Bolsonaro’s move. He uses this smokescreen to prepare a coup adventure facing the prospect of electoral defeat in 2022”, he stated.

Boulos still questions whether people see the image of Bolsonaro passing the presidential sash.

“Does anyone imagine Bolsonaro passing the presidential sash to someone? He won’t do it. The story of the printed vote is another goat in the room he puts in to try to create an environment for authoritarian adventures in the country“, said.

ASH OUTPUT OF THE PSOL

Commenting on the departure of the federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB-RJ) of the subtitle last week, Boulos said that “regrets”the decision, but that it was made together and that you respect it.

“Freixo made an option from the perspective of the dispute of the State of Rio. He considered that to win the election, he needs to have an arc of alliances with sectors more to the right, which is not Psol’s opinion. That’s why he went to another party“, said.

The Psol member said that the party could have asked for the mandate, which is provided for by law, but did not do so “out of respect” to the way the exit took place. About his relationship with Freixo, he stated that both follow “in a political relationship of those in the same field”.

PSOL IN 2022

Psol will hold the convention to define the directions for 2022 in the 2nd semester. Commenting on which path should be taken, Boulos stated that he is a supporter of unity.

“I have defended that the Psol is part of a process, of building a unity of the left and the progressive camp in Brazil to defeat Bolsonaro. Here in São Paulo, being part of a construction to defeat the PSDB, João Doria“, said.

When talking about his pre-candidacy for the government of São Paulo, the psolist said that he cannot make a candidacy alone and that he seeks dialogue with different parties and sectors of society.

“I have been working for a unit. I made my name available for the dispute to the government of São Paulo. We have been talking to PT, PDT, PSB, Rede. Let’s talk to the PSD too”, he stated.

One of Boulos’ goals is to win the tucana hegemony in the state. For over 20 years, São Paulo has elected PSDB names for the position.

When talking about the presidential elections, the politician says he hopes to see a union of the left as a whole in a project, including Ciro Gomes (PDT) and former president Lula (PT).

“I look forward to the union of the entire progressive camp. The differences are evident. And there is a polarization on the left between them [Ciro e Lula]. But the historic moment is of great gravity. From now until 2022 there is a lot of water to roll. Hope we walk to a unit”, he stated.

