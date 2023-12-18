There's a new Italian supercar builder who immediately thinks they're Ferrari.

New supercar and hypercar brands are being added all the time, all of which promise a lot. These promises often cannot be kept, so you can approach such projects with a healthy skepticism. However, the latest supercar brand has good credentials. Although there is also a serious disadvantage, but we will get to that in a moment.

Well, for starters, they've already built a physical car. This is proven by the photos of @basfransencarphotography, who was present at the introduction at the Yas Marina circuit. So they have gone further than renders, which is already quite something.

The car bears the name 777 Hypercar. This name, in combination with the location of the introduction, suggests that it is an Arabic project. However, nothing could be further from the truth, it concerns a full-blooded Italian.

The name 777 Motors is still unknown, but they do have a well-known partner. The technology was developed by Dallara, which is of course not the first party. They know how to build a track car. Because that is the 777 Hypercar, if the photos didn't make that clear.

Thanks to a carbon fiber monocoque, the 777 Hypercar weighs only 900 kg. The car is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.5 liter Gibson V8, which is good for 800 hp at 9,000 rpm. The horsepower/weight ratio is therefore in order.

With a track car, aerodynamics are of course very important. The enormous spoiler provides a downforce of no less than 2,100 kg at a speed of 370 km/h. This also immediately gives you the top speed.

You might think that 777 copies will be built, but that is a bit optimistic for a brand new brand. The Italians are keeping expectations low and will only build seven copies of the Hypercar. These cost €7 million each.

As mentioned, there is a major disadvantage to this car (besides the high price tag): you are not allowed to put it in your own garage. As with the Corse Clienti program, 777 Motors will store the car for you at their headquarters near the Monza circuit. Ferrari can do something like that, but for an unknown brand this is a daring move…

So if you want to drive your 777 Hypercar (which you paid €7 million for) or see it at all, you will have to travel to Monza. So this car is actually only interesting if you happen to live nearby. And then not yet.

Photos: @basfransencarphotography, via Autoblog Spots

This article You can't take this €7 million car home with you first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#can39t #million #car #home