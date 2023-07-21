Home page World

Record temperatures prevail in some European cities. In many places, the highest alert level for heat is even declared. That’s what German tourists say.

Bremen – The heat wave is still going on in Italy, Spain, Greece and Turkey. Some German tourists now commented on the temperatures above 40 degrees. Many of them are downright desperate. But Germany has also been hit by one this summer overwhelmed by heat wave and storms.

German vacationers suffer from the heat in tourist hotspots in Europe

Temperatures in many Mediterranean countries are still above 40 degrees. Tourists, as well as locals unaccustomed to such temperatures, suffer. In Rome, 28 open health centers ensure that people in the popular holiday resort are supplied with drinking water. In front of the Colosseum, a tourist said: “You can’t stand it anymore.” A traveler from Braunschweig also commented on the heat wave: “It was clear that it would be hot, but not that we would have 40 degrees and more.”

Other German tourists who booked their vacation a long time ago also despair in the vacation hotspot. Six months ago they simply did not expect such temperatures. Not only in Italy, but also in Spain, the heat wave is causing problems for many people. There, too, the highest alert level for heat was declared in several places. A local said: “You can’t stand it, it’s getting hotter every year.” The average sea temperature in Spain is the highest it has been since the 1940s.

German tourist in Spain has a simple remedy for the heat wave

A German tourist on the east coast of Mallorca does not want to let the heat spoil her mood. Though she says “things get soaked all the time,” she says she loves the heat. Her recipe: A cold watermelon, pool and air conditioning. On Tuesday it was hotter on Mallorca than it has ever been since records began, according to the national weather service Aemet. In Sa Pobla, 40 kilometers north of the island’s capital Palma, the maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees was measured.

In Murcia, Alicante and Almeria even 44 degrees were expected. With the heat wave, the risk of forest fires also increases in many places. On the Canary Island of La Palma, 4000 people had to be evacuated, the firefighters are still fighting the fire. In Greece there are even three major fire fronts being fought. On Wednesday (July 19), a spokesman announced that there was no all-clear. “The risk of forest fires will be very high again this weekend,” said Greek meteorologist Theodoros Giannaros.

According to the Greek, the hot summer is far from over: “The worst is still ahead of us.” In Turkey, beaches in popular holiday resorts remain empty in many places. In Adana province, people were even called to prayers of thanks for the inventor of the air conditioner. As the Turkish weather authority announced, the temperatures in the Mediterranean regions are three to eight degrees above the usual temperatures at this time of the year. Many scientists agree that climate change is causing heatwaves to become ever more frequent and longer-lasting. (rd/dpa/afp)