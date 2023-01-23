On January 28, the Royal Rumble 2023 and it will be there when the first in-depth look at WWE 2K23. Now, before we know details about the game mechanics of this wrestling title, we already know that it will be John Cena the superstar that graces the cover of the video game.

That’s right, the WWE multi-champion who is now fully dedicated to the cinema was chosen to be on the cover of WWE 2K23the point here is that, as often happens, this kind of announcement is accompanied by more information to encourage reservations among players.

The first thing you should know is that if you book this Lucha Libre title you can get Bad Bunny as a character that you can use. You can also take a card for faction mode.

Source: WWE 2K23

Likewise, if you go for the deluxe edition you can get access to the season pass, a Megaboost MyRise, also a SuperCharger, a Ruby John Cena Evo MyFaction card, another Emerald from Bianca Belair, a Gold from Asuka, another Gold from Edge and 3 MyFaction Basi Premium Launch Packs.

Hardcore wrestling fans, especially those from over 20 years ago, will find OVW versions of very popular wrestlers like Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar. They will also have a special version of Batista and the Wrestlemania 22 arena.

We also recommend: WWE 2K23 would be announced during the Royal Rumble weekend

When is WWE 2K23 released

WWE 2K23 It will go on sale on March 17 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. The standard version of the game that comes with the addition of Bad Bunny – as long as you pre-order it, is priced at 1,299 MXN, which is kind of standard.

The deluxe edition that has John Cena rapper on the cover is priced at 1,999 MXN and comes with the season pass and a series of items that contribute a lot in faction modes.

The Icon Edition that has John Cena on its cover with his iconic champion belt in hand, brings a good amount of additional content and its price rises to 2,699 MXN.

Excited for the announcement?