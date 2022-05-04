Home page politics

Of: Marvin Ziegele

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is increasingly isolating himself, and he actually needs help, according to confidants.

Cologne – Former chancellor Gerhard Schröder is under massive criticism because, despite the Russian attack on the Ukraine does not separate from his posts for Russian energy companies. In his first interview in the New York Times since the beginning of the war, he had described the war as a mistake, but he did not distance himself from the Russian president Wladimir Putin distanced, with whom he has been friends for years.

Now long-standing acquaintances of the former chancellor are worried about Gerhard Schröder, as the editorial network Germany (RND) reports. “Gerd actually needs help, but he doesn’t accept it,” RND quoted the acquaintances as saying. He does not respond to well-intentioned advice, such as giving up his jobs in Russia. “You can feel very well that you can no longer reach him.”

“Gerd actually needs help”: Gerhard Schröder’s confidants are worried about him, they can no longer reach him. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Schröder has maintained a close friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin for decades. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Schröder said he wasn’t making “mea culpa” now. The acquaintances would also view this development critically, reports the RND. Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder also had Gerhard Schröder because of his closeness to Putin massively criticized. (marv)