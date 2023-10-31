Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

How can migration be organized? A Green politician is calling for a change of course at Ippen.Media – including criticism of the EU and Chancellor Scholz.

Brussels/Rabat – Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) recorded a small success on the first day of her trip to Morocco: a “declaration of intent” was signed – apparently not only on security but also on migration issues. The practical use is still unclear. However, the CDU and FDP immediately demanded more on Tuesday (October 31st): Union parliamentary secretary Thorsten Frei demanded a real sign of a “turning point in dealing with illegal migration”. Rhenish Post. Liberal parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr himself pushed for Morocco to be classified as a safe country of origin.

Green MEP Erik Marquardt has a completely different view of the migration policy of Germany and the EU: In conversation with Ippen.Media He criticized a jungle of rules, naivety when trying to negotiate agreements and the failure of the now celebrated EU deal with Tunisia: “We have to flip the switch now instead of running into the same wall over and over again,” emphasized Marquardt – together an indirect scolding for Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD).

Large-scale deportations? Grüner criticizes the perceived “permanent crisis”: “We have to flip the switch”

Marquardt fundamentally criticized the direction of the migration and asylum debates in Germany. “Our immigration country is tied up in bureaucracy and denial of reality, so debates about large-scale deportations don’t help,” he said – a reference to a current quote from Scholz’s mouth. “Most people who come are allowed to stay. It has to be about how they quickly become part of society.”

“The competition for the toughest rhetoric about repatriations will only be won by the right-wing populists,” warned Marquardt. In recent decades, disputes over deterrence, isolation and deportations have led to countless rules, a lack of money for integration – and a “perceived permanent crisis”. “If we want to preserve our pension system and our economy, we need more migration,” emphasized Marquardt. What is needed, however, is the appropriate infrastructure and better management of migration.

Migration agreement with Tunisia: “You can’t negotiate more naively”

The migration politician explained that the latter cannot be achieved through new regulations in Germany, but rather through agreements with third countries Ippen.Media: In this way, irregular migration can be replaced by regular migration – as happened in the case of the Western Balkan states. “You have to seriously offer the states something,” emphasized Marquardt. In the past, migration agreements failed because they relied unilaterally on “repatriations”.

It doesn’t work to give autocrats like Kais Saied a lot of money and then hope that he does everything the EU wants

Marquardt judged the EU’s efforts in Tunisia harshly. The agreement, which was negotiated by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, among others, has already failed – also because migration policy is “not a show event”. “If you stand up and declare in press conferences that an escape route will soon be closed, the numbers naturally increase. You can’t negotiate more naively,” said the Green. Now Tunisia’s President Kais Saied can “drive up the price.”

Difficult conversations: Giorgia Meloni, Ursula von der Leyen and Mark Rutte visit Tunisia’s President Kais Saied. © IMAGO/ANP/Freek van den Bergh

“It doesn’t work to give autocrats like Kais Saied a lot of money and then hope that he does everything the EU wants,” Marquardt continued. What is needed is “serious migration offers and prospects for the Tunisian population and not a few million for a dictator.” If, on the other hand, the EU were to offer visa facilitation, then “Dictator Saied would find it difficult to refuse.” But one should not overestimate the flight from African countries to Germany, said Marquardt Ippen.Media: “It only makes up around 12 percent of asylum applications here.”

Fibers in Morocco: Green Marquardt calls for new approach – Minister already sees “eye level”

Marquardt also did not want to exempt his party, the Greens, from criticism. Pointing fingers at others is easy, he warned. There must now be “a common understanding that migration agreements have failed in the past because they relied unilaterally on returns.”

Meanwhile, Faeser’s trip to Morocco continues on Tuesday. The Interior Minister emphasized that returns are not her only concern. She also had job market access for Moroccans, cooperation against smugglers and joint combat against terrorism as offers.

You can offer a perspective for people from professions that are “not so much” in demand in Morocco, explained Faeser on Monday evening in the ARD– “Daily Topics”. She doubted the usefulness of classifying Morocco as a safe country of origin. It is better to “negotiate on equal terms”. Faeser also announced another visit to Morocco by the representative of the traffic light coalition, Joachim Stamp. (Florian Naumann)