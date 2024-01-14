Guest on Verissimo, Justine Mattera recounted tragic moments in which she was afraid of losing her sister, without having time to clarify

Guest on yesterday's episode of very truethe Italian American show girl Justine Mattera he recounted the difficult situation he experienced and is experiencing due to the conditions of his sister Jessica and the complicated relationship he has with her.

Born in New York in 1971, Justine Mattera, actress, show girl, model and singer American, naturalized Italian, she also became famous in our country from the mid-nineties onwards.

Justine has a sister, Jessica, who is 21 months younger, with whom she is not with never had an idyllic and peaceful relationship.

In the past she had let off steam and had talked about the topic and today it opened again, in the living room of very true in which she was a guest in yesterday's episode.

Jessica has serious health problems since 1984, when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. Thanks to the therapies she managed to defeat the tumor, but her own medicines caused damage to the tissues of her lungs and especially her heart, which accompanied her throughout her life.

At the same time, the situation that Jessica lived has also weighed on his relationship with Justine:

She always asked herself: 'Why me? Why am I always sick and you are always healthy?'.

Furthermore, Justine says, Jessica also had to deal with the serious loss of Husbanddied in a car accident and diagnosed with autism of his own son.

Justine Mattera risked losing her sister

The relationship between Jessica and Justine it was almost completely broken. With loud words from both of them and Jessica who actually didn't want to see or hear from her sister anymore.

In November Jessica's heart gave out. Initially it was thought that it could be cured, but the doctors were unable to do so and it came one step away from the tragic epilogue. Justine then immediately left for the USA.

I had just arrived when they called me to tell me that Jessica was dying, that the priest had already arrived for the last rites. I still wanted to get over the phone, I yelled at her: 'You can't leave me now, you have to give me another chance. I made a mistake, but please give me another chance.'

Thanks to a heart transplant, Jessica is finally here managed to survive: