Stereotypes want Northern Europeans to have everything better on average than Southern Europeans. Stereotypes are no longer allowed today and they are certainly not always true. But the fact is that Formula 1 is old-fashioned within the Italian team of Ferrari and the French Alpine. The former had already been sufficiently covered in the press. The second a little less, but this weekend the bomb has burst (again).

Some leaders in the F1 team have to pack their bags and Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi has also been promoted to a position elsewhere. Then the cesspool was opened by Alain Prost. According to him, the malfunction within the team is mainly due to the aforementioned Rossi. Whatever it may be; what was already clear last year after the saga around Piastri and Alonso is another confirmed. It’s a mess within the factory Alpine team.

Otmar Szafnauer, among others, now has to pay for this with his job. Thanks to a great piece of management, this all came out just before/during the race weekend in Belgium. But this race Otmar is still sitting on the pit wall. And so he also speaks to the press with his side of the story. His job as Alpine team principal has lasted 33 races. Otmar claims that this is not enough to really turn things around:

The reality is that you need time. I have brought in good people from other teams, but they are still under contract and will not come to Alpine before 2024 or 2025. You cannot develop if the people are not there. It takes time for those people to come. After that, it takes a while for everyone to work well together. You can’t get nine women pregnant and then expect a baby in a month. Otmar Szafnauer, makes a poignant point

Not that we want to break a huge lance for Szafnauer, who has also made crazy moves in his short employment. But of course the man has a point. Sending him away after a year and a half means that there is either mismanagement now or at his appointment. Because this is a bit like Premier League football club Watford, which has had 18 different head coaches since 2012. Whose deed.

This article “You cannot impregnate 9 women and expect a baby within 1 month” first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

