The ex-husband of Mary Rosaria Boccia he decided to give his version of the facts regarding this now ended relationship. He then dwelt on the woman’s relationship with the former minister Sangiuliano, wishing the latter the best knowing what could happen because of his ex-wife.

The words of Maria Rosaria Boccia’s ex-husband

The ex-husband of Mary Rosaria Boccia was contacted by telephone by Paul Del Debbio to take part by telephone in one of his flagship programs. During this interview he was asked several questions, but he decided to focus on the relationship with his ex-wife and on what the former minister Sangiuliano will pass in the next few months.

The man made some rather important revelations to which Boccia responded promptly. The woman spoke of some photo who would have blackmailed her and the former minister Sangiuliano. However, it is very difficult to establish how the two appeared in intimate attitudes, as there has never been any shot capable of testifying to this.

Boccia then declared that he had never downloaded the Whatsapp of the minister, as she has never had devices that would allow her to carry out such an operation. In fact, many have accused her of having downloaded this application to better control her partner’s moves.

Ex-partner warns Sangiuliano

The most important part of the interview with Boccia’s ex-husband concerns the recommendations that he would have done the same to Sangiuliano. The latter and Maria Rosaria have been a couple for a long time, but it would be precisely this that represents the danger greater for man.

