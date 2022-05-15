Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

The AfD also loses percentage points in the state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. The federal chairman Tino Chrupalla appears thin-skinned in the ZDF interview with moderator Bettina Schausten.

Munich/Düsseldorf – The AfD will also lose in the 2022 state elections in North Rhine-Westphalia. Although the right-wing party moved into the state parliament in Düsseldorf on Sunday (May 15), after 7.4 percent in the 2017 election, this time it was only around 5.5 percent of the votes in NRW, according to projections.

This continues the downward trend of the party, after the AfD clearly missed entering the state parliament in Kiel with only 4.4 percent in the state elections in Schleswig-Holstein last weekend. The right-wing populists have been losing votes regularly since 2020 – sometimes to the CDU.

State election 2022 in NRW: The AfD loses percentage points again

Shortly after the projections, AfD federal spokesman Tino Chrupalla gave a rather unusual interview on ZDF. “We are initially satisfied that we will move in,” said the 47-year-old Saxon in an interview with moderator Bettina Schausten: “Nevertheless, we are not entirely satisfied, so we will have to talk about it in the coming days.”

Federal chairman of the AfD: Tino Chrupalla in an interview with ZDF journalist Bettina Schausten. © Screenshot ZDF

Schausten followed up: The AfD is currently clearly missing the goal of being a people’s party. The designated ZDF editor-in-chief asked whether the party was in a crisis instead. “That will be a strong discussion at the federal party conference,” said Chrupalla. Schausten replied: “The bar kept going down.” Chrupalla said: “Of course, these results don’t make us completely satisfied.” Finally, the politician from Upper Lusatia went about criticizing ZDF sharply.

Alternative opinions are apparently not allowed on public service broadcasting, he said. The AfD is not invited to panel discussions in the public media, it costs votes. Schausten countered: “I reject it. We invited you, you’re standing here, we’re discussing,” she said to Chrupalla, accusing him: “You obviously don’t handle criticism well. I notice that too.”

State election 2022 in NRW: Zoff between AfD man and ZDF woman

The AfD politician answered thin-skinned: “Neither do you.” Before Schausten abruptly ended the interview and went on to another topic. The AfD put forward the same argument a little later: In the ZDF “Berliner Runde” on the NRW state elections, it was the parliamentary director of the Bundestag AfD, Bernd Baumann, that the discrimination by North Rhine-Westphalian print media was the reason for the election results led into the field. Moderator Theo Koll was irritated – after all, the negative trend goes far beyond NRW. (pm)