Winfried Kretschmann and Annalena Baerbock, party members of Bündnis90/Die Grünen. © RAINER UNKEL/Imago

After an AfD politician was elected district administrator in Thuringia for the first time, Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Kretschmann criticized the traffic light coalition in the federal government.

Stuttgart – Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann is dissatisfied with the traffic light coalition. The Greens politician sees the government as responsible at the latest after the election of the nation’s first AfD district administrator in Thuringia. One reason for the success of the AfD is the performance of the traffic lights, Kretschmann criticized on Tuesday (June 26) in Stuttgart. “You can’t govern like that, they have to remember that now.” People would no longer notice what was done positively if you just argued.

Sunday was in the southern Thuringian district of Sonneberg for the first time in Germany an AfD candidate has been elected district administrator. This had further fueled the debate about the AfD’s current high in nationwide surveys. Individual opinion research institutes see the right-wing populist party at more than 20 percent. Kretschmann called the success in Sonneberg on Tuesday a “small political dam breach”. The AfD in Thuringia is definitely anti-constitutional and right-wing extremist, he said. Parts of the right-wing radicals have succeeded in turning the Greens into an enemy.

AfD district administrator in Thuringia: Green politicians call for unity at traffic lights

Green leader Omid Nouripour called for unity in the coalition in view of the election of Stuhlmann. At the federal level, the traffic light seems too divided to the outside world, Nouripour said on Tuesday morning ZDF. “I believe that the coalition must ask itself what it did wrong, and we Greens must do the same,” said Nouripour.

Turning to the CDU, the Green leader said that the democratic opposition must also ask what they did wrong. The CDU chairman Friedrich Merz should also ask himself this question. The election of the AfD candidate shows that not only the offer of the five parties has to be improved, but also the way they deal with each other.

“This society has been in crisis for years,” Nouripour said. One must now try “that we take people with us and explain why the changes are necessary,” says Nouripour. “People want to know what we are doing about the problems.” (dpa/fmü)