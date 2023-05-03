The former presidential candidate of Peru, Ricardo Belmont Cassinelli praised President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and the 4T in La Mañanera, where he thanked on behalf of the Peruvian people for his support for former President Pedro Castillo against the government of Dina Boluarte.

In La Mañanera on Wednesday, May 3, Ricardo Belmont began by celebrating AMLO for his gesture of traveling on commercial planes, while thanking him for his position on the crisis in Peruwhere 75 people have died during the protests against Boluarte, while the Peruvian press remained silent, he accused.

“Never before has a president done what you are doing.for those who want to understand that a gesture, a hug, and what you have done for Perufor the 75 victims murdered in Peru, no one has done it, not even in Peru has the press risen up like you have,” he said.

“On behalf of the victims, on behalf of the Peruvian people, I want to say: thank you very much because you stood up for uson their behalf my personal thanks,” added the former presidential candidate of Peru.

The former mayor of Lima and journalist highlighted the “fighting capacity” of the leader of the 4T, while acknowledging the “vices” and “contradictions” that the peoples of Mexico and Peru share in their history.

He denounced that the Peruvian people are currently living “an unprecedented dictatorship” with Dina Boluarte in power, which he compared to the dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori, of which he was a victim and persecuted for 25 years.

Ricardo Belmont made a call to Mexican journalism to recognize the value of the 4Tat the same time that he asked AMLO not to leave the presidency, since he considers that six years are not enough to last in historical memory, as dictators such as Porfirio Díaz, Fujimori or Somoza did.

“I call on the journalists of the big press in Mexico who think that the 4T has transcended the borders of Mexico, we have made the 4T ours, the 4T cannot die when you leave the presidency (…) You cannot leave, President, forgive me, because the 4T cannot be carried out in six years“, he mentioned.

He even confessed that López Obrador’s fight inspired him to return to politics, for which he will once again seek the presidency of Peru, for which he has run as a candidate twice.

“You have changed the history of journalism and politics in the 21st century, because no one during all the days of your government stood before the people to listen (…) I have returned to politics thanks to youand my party is reborn from the ashes thanks to you, and It is very probable that I will run for the presidency of the Republic to my years,” revealed Belmont.

“I want to thank you on behalf of Peru that you planted a seed of hope in millions of people that you will never see their faces, and I can tell you that these people want you to keep going, and your spirit will keep going,” he concluded.

For his part, AMLO thanked Belmont his words and stated that he is a great journalist, while reiterating his Support for former President Pedro Castillo for the unfair way in which he was persecuted and detained.

However, he clarified that he does not intend to seek re-election and will retire from politics and public life after concluding his six-year term, but he feels confident about the continuity of the 4T thanks to the fact that “there is a generational change”in addition to the fact that the Mexican people have had “a change of mentality.”