“You can’t go around saying you have black friends.” Politically correct version obviously. Donald Sterling is a racist, homophobe, sexual predator, and deeply convinced that all of this is okay. He dragged the Los Angeles Clippers into his medieval world for years, until, in 2014, the NBA banned him from the league for life and fined him 2.5 million dollars. Besides, what can we expect from someone who thinks it is appropriate to let a naked woman emerge from a cake to celebrate the birthday of a child of a few years (true story, told by former NBA star Dominique Wilkins), son of one of the players of the Clips?