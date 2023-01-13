Home page politics

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr speaks at the federal party conference.

The traffic light is crunching again. FDP faction deputy Dürr explains the liberal attitude to Merkur – for example in the nuclear power plant and tax dispute.

Munich/Berlin – As the smallest traffic light partner, the FDP has to distinguish itself in the government with and against the SPD and the Greens. Corona, taxes, migration – there is no lack of friction. Christian Dürr, who leads the liberal parliamentary group in the Bundestag, explains in an interview with the Munich Mercury the location.

Traffic light friction points: Dürr expects nuclear power agreement

Munich Mercury: Mr. Dürr, as we speak, the evacuation in Lützerath continues. How much sympathy do you have for activists who demonstrate against coal mining and who also use violence against the police?

Christian Durr: I have no sympathy for violence – especially not against emergency services. What we know from New Year’s Eve and the May Day protests in Berlin is repeated here. On the other hand, I have a lot of understanding for the fundamental concern of climate protection. But there is Agreement between RWE and the Federal Minister of Economicsto continue to use the coal for energy production. That this is necessary is also due to the fact that there is currently no majority in the traffic light coalition for phasing out nuclear energy.

From the perspective of the SPD and the Greens, the fact that the last three nuclear power plants will go offline on April 15 is indisputable. From your point of view too?

The position of the FDP is clear. We are for allowing nuclear power plants in Germany to run longer. You can’t get off everything without getting on somewhere. I think the proposal by FDP Transport Minister Volker Wissing to have a commission of experts discuss how climate-neutral security of supply should be guaranteed after April 15 is wise. We have to react to the changed framework conditions. And as a coalition, we have managed to come to a good solution several times, despite differing opinions. I am confident that we will still be able to do this on this issue as well.

FDP reprimands “failed migration policy”: “Finally becoming a modern immigration country”

After the New Year’s Eve riots in Berlin, a migration debate also flared up. Does Germany have an integration problem?

In Berlin we see the consequences of the wrong domestic and security policies of the left senate there. At the same time, however, it is also the consequences of the migration policy of the CDU and CSU, which has failed for many years, that has forced immigration into the social systems. On the other hand, what we urgently need – namely much more immigration into the labor market – hardly took place at all. Out of ten people who come to Germany, only one is a migrant worker, nine come via the asylum and refugee system. It should be the other way around. Work creates integration. That’s why we’re working on finally becoming a modern immigration country.

Joachim Stamp, former head of the FDP in North Rhine-Westphalia, is now to become the migration officer. What do you expect from him?

We finally want to keep the then empty promise of the CSU Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and conclude effective migration agreements with other countries. Mr. Stamp will take care of that. But of course: There will also be migrants who fail here and cannot live from the work of their hands here, or even become criminals. These people have to leave our country again. Here, too, we want to ensure more consistency.

Ukraine tank deliveries and taxes: FDP positions itself

Change of subject: the state needs more money, says the SPD. Will there be tax increases with the FDP?

no Germany is already a high-tax country. We don’t need tax increases, but more competitiveness through faster planning and a reduction in bureaucracy.

As for tank deliveries to Ukraine, it goes the SPD, on the other hand, did not advance so resolutely. Anyone who orders leadership from Scholz has to hope for Macron and Biden, right?

We have decided that we will work jointly with our allies, particularly the United States, on arms shipments. I would still recommend that. In any case, the proviso remains that we continue to support Ukraine for as long as it is necessary.

