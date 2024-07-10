One of the mysteries of the self-driving car has finally been solved: in the event of a violation, if no one is behind the wheel, who will be fined? Answer: no one. This is, in fact, what the Phoenix Police Department decided when, after stopping a self-driving car from Waymo (Google), it decided that “the officer was unable to issue a ticket to the computer”.

The matter opens up worrying scenarios because, if the same maneuvers had been performed by a human, the sanctions would have been very harsh (we are in the USA). The car, in fact, crossed an area with work in progress at high speed, then entered the wrong way on a side street and also ran a red light.

Surreal is the scene, filmed by the police cameras, of the chase. An agenst sees the maneuver of the Jaguar full of flashing lights and Lidar, starts the chase, stops the car and as usual approaches the driver’s side window, probably with a hand on the gun (we are always in the USA).

Here’s where the incredible happens: As the officer pulls up to the Waymo, the car rolls down its windows. With no driver on board, the desolately empty vehicle automatically connects to Rider Support, who starts talking to the officer. When the officer explains what happened, the technician on the other end says he’ll check the video and let the police department know. That’s it.

And we come to the question of the fine: is it possible that – despite several ongoing processes to issue fines to driverless vehicles – nothing could be done? Possible, because according to the Phoenix police, you can’t fine a computer.

But it gets worse. Waymo explained that the computer was not at fault (and you would think so): “The car – they said – encountered inconsistent construction site signage, was forced into the wrong lane and then ran a red light in an attempt to clear the intersection as quickly as possible”.

It would have been better if they had been silent: imagine the same excuses given by a real driver to an officer. Or imagine how many infinite justifications drivers could give in front of poorly marked construction sites. In short, we are at the definitive certification that computers can do any dirty thing behind the wheel, we humans cannot. Easy, too easy to innovate and make technology like this.