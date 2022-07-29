The reason this fly likes being in the bathroom so much will amaze you

While you are busy doing your things in the bathroom, such as a nice refreshing shower, have you ever stopped to look at that little one fly wandering around your bathroom? Well, today we are going to reveal to you why these insects like to be in the bathroom of your home so much. Let’s find out together.

But what about the function of flies in the bathroom and why do these insects like the bathrooms in our homes so much? Everyone will have heard of the famous bath fly. Its body can be black, gray, brown and covered with hairy bristles. This fly can be as little as three millimeters long and weigh a few milligrams.

Concerning it, insect biologist Marco Gottschalk explained:

Although the common name refers to flies, they are not considered species of the Muscomorpha group, as they belong to the Psychodomorpha group.

Perhaps not everyone knows that toilet flies are commonly attracted to the strong smell that these places emit, such as urine for example. This smell indicates the presence of organic matter and humidity, factors which are undoubtedly important for the development of larvae. But the specialist gives us more information about this type of mosquito.

The specialist Marco Gottschalk, in fact, explains that the so-called bathroom flies are not great risk for people’s health, even if they can carry microorganisms that adhere to the body to places we want to clean, contaminating hence these spaces.

Obviously there is nothing to worry about. The biologist said there is one solution so that our bathrooms are free from this type of insects. These were the words of the specialist Marco Gottschalk: