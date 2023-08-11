You don’t need much more than a screen with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto these days. And that’s nice, because with older cars you can often buy such a screen for a nice price and suddenly your infotainment system can do everything that one in a modern car can do. But not all brands are convinced. In fact, General Motors is phasing out CarPlay and Auto.

The new Cadillac Escalade IQ, a car of 120,000 euros that will only come to America for the time being, cannot be ordered with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. This reports The Verge. Drivers are required to use Cadillac’s system. Not everyone will be happy with that, because according to Apple, it is a requirement for 80 percent of car buyers that it contains CarPlay.

Clumsy with electric cars

Parent company General Motors chooses to omit CarPlay and Auto because these systems do not offer EV functionalities. If you set a route in the Cadillac, the car itself can add charging breaks based on the range. If you navigate to a charging station, the car will start heating the battery for optimal charging speeds.

If you set up the navigation via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, your phone will not communicate with the car’s battery. GM tells The Verge that CarPlay is very useful, but that it does not work great. He wants to offer a system where everything is integrated. Other future models of GM brands will also no longer have Android Auto or Apple CarPlay.

Tesla doesn’t have it either

Incidentally, General Motors is not the only concern that shuns CarPlay. Tesla is also known for not being able to show your phone screen in the infotainment system. In the case of Tesla, it would also be inconvenient, because there are too many important features in the center screen to put an Android or Apple screen over it.