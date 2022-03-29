Mexico.- The journalist Sergio Sarmiento He stressed that the insecurity in Mexico is such that you cannot even be calm when traveling on public roads, since you are exposed to being the victim of an accident.

Through his Twitter account, Sergio Sarmiento shared a video about an armed group that attacked people who were in the streets of Chalco, Mexico stateleaving as a result three people dead and two injured.

“In Chalco, #Edomex, armed individuals shot at several people who were on public roads. There were three dead and two injured. It happened at the corner of Nicolás Romero and Reforma streets in the San Mateo Tezoquipan neighborhood. National Guard cordoned off the place,” reads the original post shared by the writer.

In this sense, Sergio Sarmiento stressed that “You can no longer even be on public roads”, highlighting the unfortunate fact and referring to the armed attacks of recent days.

“Mexico is safe”

And it is that reality stands in the way of the sayings of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who assured that the violence in the country is located in regions and not in the entire territory, where the different criminal groups clashed, delimiting the authorities to generate violence.

“Mexico is a country with tranquility, with peace, where violence is limited to very few regions of the country, and which has more to do with the confrontation of gangs,” said the federal president.

Repeatedly AMLO He has assured that violence and insecurity in Mexico are controlled, despite the fact that different events with massacres have been registered, especially in the state of Michoacán.

In this sense, he reiterated that his strategy of “hugs, not bullets” where the causes of violence in the country are addressed, is giving results without having to use force to contain it.