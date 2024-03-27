There were 10 very long days of agony and prayer, those experienced by the family of Alessandro Valletta, a young man of just 22 years old from Pescaglia, in the province of Lucca. 10 days at the end of which, however, unfortunately came the tragic epilogue that no one wanted. The fatal accident occurred last March 16 during a stage of the Ciocco Rally. What happened and the heartbreak of a family and an entire community.

Credit: Alessandro Valletta – Facebook

A life too young to end so tragically. Too many dreams still in the drawer, which unfortunately Alessandro Valletta, a young man of only 22 years of Fishinga small municipality in the province of Lucca, will never be able to achieve it.

Last March 16th he went to Renaio to attend one of the stages of the event as a spectator Ciocco Rally. He and other young enthusiasts had positioned themselves at the height of a hairpin bend, in a position that seemed safe.

Suddenly, as one passed by Peugeot 208 GT which was competingdue to a breakdown or a collision, one of the car's tires has worn out detached and, flying, ended up right on Alessandro. His condition immediately appeared very serious and the intervention of an air ambulance was necessary, which urgently transported the boy at the Cisanello hospital in Pisa.

The young man remained in the Pisan hospital induced coma for the following days. In the accident he suffered serious head, facial and chest trauma, which prevented doctors from performing what would have been a true miracle.

Yesterday, after 10 days of agony and prayers on the part of the family, Alessandro's heart stopped forever. The 22-year-old leaves behind his father, mother and brother, to whom the entire Pescaglia community today clings.

Heartbroken, incredulous, heartbroken he is Federico GangiThe pilot who was driving the car from which the tire that hit Alessandro came off. On social media he wrote: