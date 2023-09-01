The heartbreaking words of the relatives of the five workers who died hit by a train while carrying out maintenance work on the tracks

The family members of the five workers they are wracked with grief and still cannot realize what happened.

The uncle of Michael Zanera, the 34-year-old from Vercelli, let himself go to the microphones of journalists. The family learned the news on the news and it was hard to realize that it was really him.

He was tired, working double shifts. But he was a willing, passionate boy. He got his welder’s license because he thought he had something extra to go on. And yet this is the result.

We were very close, he made many sacrifices to move forward. I last saw him on video call two weeks ago, before her birthday. He was very tired, he worked double shifts.

Then came the words of the kitchen of Kevin Lagana, the youngest worker. He was only 22 years old and had been working for the railway company since 2019, immediately after graduating from high school.

Kevin had been working for two years, you can’t die like this. Now we have to tell the father and brother who still don’t believe it. Kevin was a warm and wonderful person, polite and honest worker. He had been earning his money since he was 18, he had a brilliant smile and a lot of will to live.

It is not yet clear what happened, the five workers were carrying out track maintenance work of the Turin – Milan line, near Brandizzo. The hypothesis is that for a communication error between the workers and those who had to signal the passage of the train, the tragedy occurred. The train driver is in shock. Only two workers escaped unhurt from the accident. For all the others there was nothing to do, the rescuers who intervened on the spot have the remains were found up to 300 meters away.

The bodies have been identified immediately after the devastating tragedy: Michael Zanera 34 years old from Vercelli, Saverio Giuseppe Lombardo 52 years old from Vercelli, Kevin Laganà 22 years old from Vercelli, Giuseppe Sorvillo 43 years old from Brandizzo and Giuseppe Anversa 49 years old from Chivasso.