The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, on Thursday, showed his support for his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and said that it is inconceivable that the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, threatens with “bloodbaths” if he does not win the elections next Sunday.

“I agree with and support Lula’s statements: under no circumstances can we threaten with bloodbaths. What the leaders and candidates receive are a flood of votes and these floods of votes represent popular sovereignty, which must be respected,” said Boric. at a meeting with foreign correspondents.

Lula admitted last Monday that he was “scared” when he heard Maduro say last week at a campaign event in a working-class area of ​​Caracas that if he did not win the election, Venezuela would fall “into a bloodbath, into a civil war.”

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, during the G20 Ministerial Meeting in Rio de Janeiro. Photo:AFP

Boric pointed out that Lula, former Argentine President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) – who has also called for a guarantor electoral process – and himself are “deeply democratic” and He asked the Venezuelan authorities to respect the results “for the good of Venezuela and all of Latin America.”

“On the eve of this very important election, I call on the Venezuelan government and electoral authorities to guarantee the normal development of the electoral process with guarantees, especially for the opposition, granting unrestricted respect to the results that are duly accredited,” Boric said.

Maduro, in power since 2013, will face Edmundo González on Sunday, a 74-year-old former diplomat who became the opposition candidate. after the leader María Corina Machado was disqualified and who leads the voting intention, according to the traditional pollsters of the South American country.

Boric acknowledged that he prefers “not to put himself in the worst scenario,” but warned that, If Chavismo does not accept the results, “Venezuela would be left in a totally discredited position before the entire international community.”

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolás Maduro. Photo:AFP

Boric recounted the exodus of millions of Venezuelans that has impacted all societies in the region. According to the UN, some 7 million people have left Venezuela, and of them more than 500,000, according to official figures, live in Chile.

The Chilean president also emphasized that the stability and progress of Venezuela is an issue that today concerns not only its own people, but also all of Latin America.

“The important thing is that we act in consensus with the international community. I have no doubt that, in particular, with Brazil, Colombia and Mexico we will have the same position in demanding respect for popular sovereignty,” the president added.

Since coming to power in March 2022, Boric has been one of the harshest voices against Nicolás Maduro in the region, a stance that has set him apart from other progressive leaders, such as Lula himself and Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, who in the past have shown a more tolerant attitude.