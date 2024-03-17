'What do you buy at the bakery?' Fingers go up when Denise Lukkenaer asks the question to the toddlers who have sat around her at a table. The children look at her expectantly. She lets them all have a turn. “Bread.” “Cake.” “Macarons.” “A croissant.” “A donut.” “Muesli.” “Very good,” she says, holding an open picture book to her chest, which shows a picture of the bakery. She turns the page. “Do you know what this is called? A kiosk. What are you buying there?” “Newspapers,” a little boy shouts excitedly. The others join in. “My dad has a lot of newspapers.” “My dad has a lot of books.” Then comes the picture of the toy store. “Do you see this horse?” says Lukkenaer. “That can wobble. What's that called? A girl hesitates. “A junk horse?” “Almost, it's called one hobbelhorse.”

It is Wednesday morning, the weekly moment when Lukkenaer visits the 6th Anne Frank Montessori School with a colleague. They work at the Dutchclub, an organization that is hired by the school in Amsterdam's Rivierenbuurt to support language education for children who do not speak Dutch at home. Lukkenaer and her colleague play games with them and sing songs. In this way, the children not only build up their vocabulary, but also self-confidence in speaking Dutch. The teachers work on this every day, but due to the teacher shortage, help from outside the school is needed.

The student population of primary schools in major cities such as Amsterdam, Eindhoven, The Hague and Leiden has changed drastically in recent years. Especially in the lower grades, there are more and more children of knowledge migrants, highly educated people in their twenties and thirties who have come to the Netherlands for a job. Newcomers are increasingly choosing to send their children to a Dutch school instead of an international one, even if they do not speak Dutch at home.

Desired migrants

According to the State Commission on Demographic Developments 2050, which presented its report in January, labor migrants who contribute to the knowledge economy are important for the Netherlands. But it is “not self-evident” that these “desirable migrants” also want to come to the Netherlands. “Being able to settle in and participate in Dutch society plays an important role.”

That knowledge migrants consider this important was also evident from a 2018 study commissioned by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. Research agency Decisio questioned members of this group about the accessibility of Dutch education. In that year – the ministry does not have more recent figures – nationally, 41 percent of knowledge migrants sent their children to a Dutch primary school. The main reason was that they wanted a school close to home, so that their children would have friends in the area. They planned to stay in the Netherlands for a long time and wanted to integrate their children. Some opted for a Dutch school out of necessity. There was no room left at the international school in the region, or parents thought the school costs were too high.

In Amsterdam there is money to teach new students Dutch intensively, but the demand is greater than the capacity

Alex Zito (40) is a textbook example of a knowledge migrant who deliberately chose Dutch education. He moved to Amsterdam from the United States with his wife in 2015. They both found jobs at an international company, he at a tech start-up and she at an advertising agency. “We would like to stay for a long time,” he says, “we like everything the city has to offer and we think it is a great place to raise children.”

Their son is in group 3 at the Theo Thijssen School in the Jordaan. “When he was born, we enrolled him in a Dutch daycare center, so that he could then go to a Dutch school. He now speaks fluent Dutch. We did think about an international school, but the children there often leave quickly abroad. We didn't think it would be nice if he had to say goodbye every time. Moreover, the quality of Dutch education is excellent. Our son gets a little bit of extra help with Dutch, but he doesn't feel like an outsider.”

The parents themselves do not speak Dutch after eight years. “We are embarrassingly behind,” says Zito, “but everyone in the workplace speaks English and we mainly have expat friends. In addition, we were advised to speak English with our children at home so that they become bilingual. So it never happens to learn Dutch. But we really want it.”

Zuidas

The internationalization of primary education is especially visible in the Amsterdam South and Center districts. There, 26 and 23 percent of students respectively have at least one parent who was born in another European country. That's in the State of Amsterdam's primary education, which the municipality recently published. In addition, many children have parents who come from America, Oceania or Asia. Children with a Turkish, Moroccan, Surinamese or African background are by far a minority.

Gabriël Maassen, policy officer at the school board Public Education on the Amstel (OOadA), has been involved in the internationalization of primary education since 2015. That year he became interim director of the Merkelbach school in the Buitenveldert district. “The number of students there had been declining for a number of years because Amsterdam residents moved to other municipalities,” he says. When he started, the school had fewer than 150 students. “That changed because our school increasingly focused on international parents who came to work at the Zuidas. They were looking for a school near their home or work.”

Students learn to tell the time and take teaching materials from a drawer.

Photos: Olivier Middendorp

An additional boost for the school was the arrival of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which moved from London to Amsterdam due to Brexit. About seven hundred employees moved along. There are now around 250 children at the Merkelbach School.

Other schools in the area also began to notice that their student populations were changing. In 2019, almost 80 percent of the residents around the Zuidas consisted of highly educated Western migrants. In some schools there were now more children of knowledge migrants in primary school than Dutch children. That was not an easy task for the teachers. The school board to which the Merkelbach School was affiliated, the Stichting Openbaar Onderwijs aan de Amstel (OOadA), asked Maassen to develop a joint internationalization policy for the 22 affiliated schools.

'Suitable education'

He first defined which students were concerned: children of whom one or two parents were not born or raised in the Netherlands, who do not speak Dutch upon entering school, who have lived in Amsterdam for less than two years and whose parents, other than expats who want to live in the city permanently or until at least the end of primary school. “We are not talking about expat children, but about… internationals,” says Maassen.

In 2019, they made up about 14 percent of the student population of the OOadA schools. This has now risen to 22 percent and that growth will continue in the coming years, Maassen expects, because 31 percent of the lower secondary education already consists of internationals. In order to teach these newcomers, the board organized a 'Dutch as a second language' course for teachers and an English course to support communication with parents.

Maassen: “We regard the language education we provide to these students as a form of appropriate education, just as we offer it to children who need extra support or challenge in other subjects.” But for this target group, schools do not receive much extra money from the ministry. “We do not receive the resources that go to schools where many parents have a socio-economic disadvantage. There is only an arrangement for children who have been in the Netherlands for less than a year. Apparently the idea is that children of highly educated internationals need little extra help, even if Dutch is not spoken at home.”

The municipality of Amsterdam does allocate money for newcomer classes, where children are intensively guided for a year in learning Dutch, but there is not enough capacity to meet the demand. The school board will therefore soon start its own language school.

Buddy

The 6th Anne Frank Montessori School pays the Dutchclub partly from its own resources. “The ministry's newcomer subsidy does not cover the costs because I also allow children to participate who have been in the Netherlands for more than a year,” says school director Katja Rakic. “They need the lessons just as much if Dutch is not spoken at home.” Her international students mainly come from Great Britain, France, Italy, Spain and the United States.

Rakic ​​also has parents who do not speak Dutch. “My parents were guest workers, we spoke Serbo-Croatian at home,” she says. “When I went to school, that was my first introduction to the Dutch language. So I know what it's like not to master a language straight away.” According to her, Montessori education is ideally suited for children who do not yet speak Dutch. “It starts very motorically and tactilely: if you have to learn the A, we first feel that letter together, and then I say A. Then we do exercises with it. Place the A on your head. Put the A behind your back.”

A 'buddy' can show expat parents the ropes: what about Sinterklaas?

How this works in practice can be seen in a nursery class, where eleven of the nineteen children have an international background. A group sits on the floor near a rug with letters on it. They take plastic animals and objects from a box and place them in turn on one of the letters while they say the words. An apple belongs on the A, a fish on the V.

Sometimes they talk among themselves in their native language. That's allowed, says Rakic. “When a new toddler is registered, we check whether he or she can be placed in a class with another child with the same language background. We want the children to be able to relax and talk in their native language every now and then.”

Saint Nicholas

The school library contains booklets in different languages. The international parents regularly come to read from it. Rakic ​​tries to involve them in the school as much as possible. Practical information is provided in both Dutch and English and parent discussions about the children can also be held in English if desired. Rakic: “You can say very strictly 'We only speak Dutch here', but we think it is crucial to ensure a good transfer of information to parents about their child.”

Foreign parents can be linked to a 'buddy', a parent who has been around the school for some time and who will introduce them to the customs. What are the rules for birthday treats? What happens to Sinterklaas?

Rakic ​​knows that some internationals would like to see the school even more as a 'community'. “For example, they would like to take Dutch lessons here in the evening. I'm not going to do that. We have coffee mornings where they can meet each other, but otherwise our priority is to provide good education to the children.”

