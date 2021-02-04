How would you describe the management of the outgoing president, Lenin Moreno?

Rafael Correa It is the worst government in the history of Ecuador. Lenin Moreno is the worst president in all of Latin America. He has 3-4% popular support. It is a completely null, corrupt, incapable government.

However, you yourself had designated him as successor. How do you explain his brutal rallying to neoliberal logic?

Rafael Corea Frankly, I think he’s sick. A normal person cannot be so inconsistent, a liar. He was elected on May 4, 2017. He took office twenty days later. On May 30, 2017, he was already negotiating with Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign leader, to deliver Julian Assange in return for financial support. He was already without principle. He cheated on us for ten years. We presented him as our candidate, it’s true. But he swore to continue with the political program of the citizens’ revolution. This is the candidate that we presented. And the one who won, surprisingly, sold himself completely to the opposing camp.

With hydrocarbon prices at their lowest and the global economic crisis worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, what will Andrès Arauz’s room for maneuver be in the event of victory?

Rafael Correa The situation is very serious, we are going through the most serious crisis in the history of Ecuador and the austerity policies dictated by the IMF are having destructive consequences. But even in this context, we can do much better. Large sums are now tied up abroad, in Switzerland. It’s stupid, we have to bring in this money to put it at the service of our economy. Having said that, even after four years of destruction, the country is much stronger than when I was elected in 2007. We had no electricity production, no roads, no security, no institutions. With the investments made by my government, Ecuador is now saving itself from heavy expenses that we had to cover at the time. Of course, hydrocarbon prices are much lower today, but we have other assets that we did not have fifteen years ago.

You have maintained conflicting relations with the indigenous movement, opposed to the expansion of extractive activities. Is development incompatible with the defense of the environment and biodiversity? Why did the Yasuni project, which planned to leave oil reserves untapped in return for international compensation, collapsed?

Rafael Correa Everyone loves nature, everyone wants to protect the environment, but when there are concrete initiatives like the Yasuni project, no one wants to get involved. The proposal made sense: the best deal for us was to exploit oil in the Yasuni. To avoid the pollution caused by this exploitation, we proposed to leave the oil underground, in return for compensation corresponding to half of the income we would have foregone. The main contributor to this arrangement was Ecuador. But the international community did not understand, or did not want to understand.

You mention the natives. There are a lot of myths in Europe. Not all natives are careful guardians of nature. Some of them are complicit in illegal deforestation. We have to differentiate between the indigenous people and the leaders of indigenous organizations, which encourage politicization that does not necessarily mobilize the principles of the left.

Andrès Arauz belongs to a new political generation. What makes you different? What will be your role in the event of victory?

Rafael Correa Of course, we think almost the same on social, political, economic issues. But he has a different mentality, he has a much better command of new technologies, he is more open to innovation, he understands youth much better than I do.

My role ? I will stay in Belgium. A victory for my camp in the elections does not mean a miraculous resolution of all my legal problems: I have more trials than El Chapo, Pinochet and Al Capone put together. Andrès repeats that he wants to make me his advisor. I can do this remotely.