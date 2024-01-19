The response of Giulia Tramontano's sister to Alessandro Impagnatiello's apology in the courtroom

Yesterday, Thursday 18 January, the first technical hearing was held in the trial for Alessandro Impagnatiello, the only person accused of the crime of Giulia Tramontano. All the 29-year-old's family members were present in the courtroom, and together with their lawyer they acted as civil parties.

The seven-month pregnant girl lost her life on the evening of May 27th last year, in the house he shared with his partner. The autopsy revealed that they are approx 37 the blows he inflicted on her.

Subsequently he also tried to burn the body, first in the bathtub and then in the garage. Furthermore, the investigations revealed that the 30-year-old tried to to poison the woman using rat poison.

His trial began on January 18 load. On the occasion of this moment the man decided to make some statements. In fact, at the end, she chose to ask Excuse me to Giulia's family and also of the pain she is feeling for what she did.

However, in those seconds Giulia Tramontano's sister and father chose to go out from the classroom, perhaps because they had no intention of not listen to him. Only his brother and mother remained inside.

The response of Giulia Tramontano's sister to Impagnatiello's statements

Chiara TramontanoGiulia's younger sister, wanted it in a post published on social media answer to the statements of the 30-year-old barman. In the message he wrote:

You can apologize if you accidentally hit my car mirror. You cannot apologize if you poisoned and killed my sister and nephew, making fun of us and mocking her.

You have no right to pronounce, invoke or think about Giulia and Thiago. After killing them barbarically. You deserve to wake up every day in prison, thinking about what you did and feeling disgusted with yourself.

When framed by the police, Impagnatiello decided to to confesstold the police, that he committed the crime because stressed out from the two relationships he had been carrying on for more than a year.