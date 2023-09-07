Sand Land has already hit theaters in Japan, and the movie is expected to Toei Animation arrives in North America in 2024. With the story created by the master behind dragonball, Akira Toriyama, the film has released several trailers and promotional material to give fans a glimpse of this story centered on a desert world. Now, the first fifteen minutes of the film are available online to give you a better idea of ​​what to expect in the film centered around the quirky protagonist, Beelzebub.

Akira Toriyama had this to say with the release of the latest anime film centered around Beelzebub and a desert world:

“Thank you so much to all of you amazing fans who have already gone to see the movie of Sand Land! Although the number of viewers in theaters is not yet as high as it could be, we have already received some very positive reviews. Some lovely people have even shared that they were surprised to find themselves deeply moved by the movie. In particular, the praises about the mechas that appear in SAND LAND are entirely due to the hard work of the animation team and to everyone who hasn’t seen the movie yet, is considering going to see it, or is hesitating to go to a theater: Don’t overthink it! I really hope everyone gets a chance to see this movie.”

If you want to know more about the supernatural history of the creator of dragonball, Akira ToriyamaViz Media describes Sand Land as follows:

“In the distant future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a desolate wasteland where the water supply is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the demon king for help… and obtained the king’s son, Beelzebub, and his attendant, Thief. Together, this unlikely trio heads into the desert, facing off against dragons, bandits, and the deadliest enemy of all… the army of the king himself! It’s a travel adventure and action with tanks in this new story of Akira Toriyamathe creator of Dragon Ball Z!”

