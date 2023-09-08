Home page World

From: Tim Althoff

Split

Deutsche Bahn has announced a new night train connection. There will also be single cabins in couchette cars from December.

According to the Deutsche Bahn, which always causes failures, should it be easier in the near future to forego flights and travel through Europe by train. From December 2023, with the DB timetable change, there will be an ICE connection between Hamburg and Vienna via Berlin and Nuremberg. The DB works together with the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB). In addition, a daily trip from Berlin via Frankfurt and Stuttgart to Innsbruck will be available. Currently, this trip is only possible on weekends.

If you want to bridge the nights while traveling to get more out of the day, you can also look forward to an extended night train offer. From December there will be further ÖBB Nightjet offers. From Berlin and Vienna, travelers can go to Paris and Brussels. For the time being, these connections will be offered three times a week, with a daily connection planned for autumn 2024.

Already there is Insider tips on how you can travel to our neighboring countries with just the Deutschlandticket.

In addition to night trains, faster connections to Italy are also planned

The routes from Munich to Austria are also being expanded. From December, long-distance trains will run hourly between Munich and Salzburg from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Type 4 ICE trains will also be used from Frankfurt via Munich and Salzburg to Klagenfurt. Between Munich and Italy, “new generation” Railjets are also to be gradually deployed and provide comfort “at ICE level”, similar to that Deutsche Bahn idea train, which was not well received.

Further Nightjet connections are planned for 2024 between Hamburg and Vienna and Hamburg and Innsbruck. Extensions are also to follow between Germany, Italy and Austria. According to DB and ÖBB, the trains will reach speeds of up to 230 kilometers per hour and will contain individual cabins in the couchette car.

You can already travel to these cities by long-distance train/night train:

BuzzFeed News Germany from IPPEN.MEDIA has an overview for you.

With the DB network:

Vienna

Copenhagen

Basel

Zurich

On the ÖBB network:

Amsterdam

Vienna

Venice

Rome

Genoa

Bologna

Florence

Milan

Budapest

Prague

Split

Paris

Strasbourg

More about Deutsche Bahn: 49-euro ticket on the brink: consumer advice center warns of price increases: “Discussion is out of place”

With the network of the “European Sleepers”:

Amsterdam

Brussels

The Hague

Rotterdam

Antwerp

With the Croatian night train:

With the Hungarian night train:

More about rail transport: 11 memes show what it feels like to be left behind by Deutsche Bahn