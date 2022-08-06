You can take a nap or get lost in thoughts in the subway – HS described the daily life of a 40-year-old underground person

HS’s cameraman traveled on the 40-year-old subway and photographed summer moments and passengers for whom the underground is an important part of everyday life.

Orange kitikäjä has been part of the everyday life of Helsinki residents for four decades. Underground in dark tunnels and above ground between high-rise buildings, the subway held round parties on the second day of August.

It transports home and work, weddings and funerals, locals and visitors, familiar and unfamiliar faces – mostly reliably. But sometimes even the subway has bad days, and the carriages don’t run on schedule.

Sometimes you can experience exciting moments while sitting on the subway’s plastic benches. Sometimes they surprise the ticket inspectors, sometimes they sink on the tracks. HS photographer Outi Neuvonen traveled with a party car, capturing the metro’s summer moments and passers-by.

Swiss backpacker Eva Colomb takes a nap in the subway in her boyfriend’s arms on the way from Rastila to Helsinki University station.

See also Ukraine So many unwarranted bomb threats have been made in Ukraine that they are already disrupting the country's daily lives - threats are being blamed for Russia's hybrid warfare During the corona pandemic, you have been able to travel freely on the subway, even on weekdays.

Steve Wyber, Camilla Wyber-Niemi and Fina-koira travel from Rautatientor to Tapiola. They live in Holland but often visit Finland.

Passengers have time to run to the subway in Myllypuro.

Ronald Otin uses the subway every day. Today, he heads from his home in Matinkylä to Rautatientori.

Vasyl, Nadiya and Antonina, who fled the war from Lviv, Ukraine, are on their way from Tapiola to Kamppi. They plan to return to Ukraine soon. The metro ride makes Nadiya tired.

Niittykumpu metro station is the second last station of Länsimetro and is cheerfully colored.

See also Victims of pederasty in the Church suffer rejection and violence after recounting their traumatic experiences People getting on the subway in Itäkeskus.

Riitta Höörman boarded the ferry in Mellunmäki and is on her way to Itäkeskus. He uses the subway every day and wouldn’t be able to move anywhere if it wasn’t there.

Iida Tiira and Jussi Aaltonen are on their way from central Helsinki to Tapiola.

Elli Heikkinen and Kaari Urbanek are standing in the subway corridor.

Kulosaari metro station is quiet from ten in the morning.

Ilpo, who went flower shopping in Itäkeskus, is on his way to Kontula.

Veeti Erkkilä’s civil service work trip goes from Vuosaari to Kamppi. Veeti travels the same distance every day. He spends time watching videos.

See also Gymnastics association appeals against acquittal gymnastics coach Wevers The Sörnäinen metro station is full of different names. Sörnäinen is one of the busiest metro stations.

The afternoon goes smoothly and passengers have plenty of space between Matinkylä and Kamppi.

Janne Karjalainen is on his way from Vuosare to Itäkeskus to meet a friend.