In many countries, high temperatures, even above 40 degrees, do not cause any alarm, on the contrary they are normal. In Italy the heat wave has triggered the bulletins with the relative indications for fragile people. But is it really shocking to think of living with the thermometer showing 40 degrees? “How many more summers will we have to go through before we begin to convince ourselves of the fact that the rise in temperatures may not be a sporadic extraordinary event at all, but rather an irreversible process that has in fact already begun? There are evolved realities – Dubai is among them – in which, for some time now, the organization of social life in the warmer months has been designed and overall structured in such a way as to minimize the exposure of citizens to the open air, as all services (transport included) are usable at the part of a large interconnected and fully air-conditioned network”. This was underlined to Adnkronos Salute by the immunologist Mauro Minelli, professor of Dietetics and human nutrition at the Lum University of Bari.

“Not yet here. Definitely not – he observes – The announced heatwaves bring with them, already in the premises, a long chain of inconveniences starting from those classically suffered by those who, after hours of work in rooms equipped with air conditioning, faces the fiery temperatures of the car left in the parking lots under the sun.In the meantime, a remedy, certainly among the most effective to stem any défaillances of a scorching summer, comes from the table where, now more than ever, the Mediterranean model should act as a master without giving in to veganism tout court, which, translated into practice – explains Minelli – means drinking lots of water and consuming simple foods such as whole grains, fruit, vegetables, legumes, dried fruit in moderation, fish at least 3 times a week , between 2 and 4 eggs a week. The space for processed foods must be really small: no (or almost) ready-made, packaged, canned products, few sweets, few alcohol and red meats and cured meats rich in salt and preservatives”.

According to the expert “first of all, we must not lose sight of the health of our intestines, the gateway and inward transit of the main micro and macro-nutrients, such as vitamins, mineral salts, proteins, carbohydrates and lipids In reality, all of this should not be limited to the summer months alone, i.e. when temperatures rise.It is keeping the intestinal ecosystem in balance, i.e. the set of functions and interactions between the mucosal barrier, the local immune system and the intestinal microflora – warns Minelli – that one remains healthy and is able to face heat without failure.On the other hand – he concludes – any event that intervenes to alter each of these components generates an imbalance with the consequent establishment of unpleasant local disturbances and systemic”.