You can still get the Cybertruck in multiple colors

There will still be some variation in the Cybertrucks.

With certain German brands you can get quite lost in the options list, but you don’t have that problem with Tesla. Tesla does not (or hardly) do options. You can usually choose from two rim designs, five colors and that’s it. It’s completely easy with the Tesla Cybertruck: it has no paint, so you can’t choose a paint color.

Just like its iconic predecessor – the DeLorean DMC-12 – the body of the Cybertruck is made entirely of stainless steel. So you can choose any color, as long as it is steel gray. At least, that’s what it seemed like.

It now appears that Tesla does offer alternative colors for the Cybertruck. They won’t spray paint the car, but they will wrap it for you. They also offered this for the Model 3 and Model Yso it’s actually a logical move.

Tesla does not use vinyl for this, as with normal wraps, but urethane. This should be more environmentally friendly than vinyl and offers more protection. Now you don’t have to worry about stone chips with stainless steel, but of course you can still get scratches.

We talk about colors all the time, but the colors you can choose are not actually real colors. For the time being, the only options are Satin Black and Satin White. To be fair, a color like blue or red wouldn’t really suit the Cybertruck.

If you want to keep the original color of the Cybertruck, but want the protection of a wrap, there is a third option. That is a transparent wrap, made of the same material.

How much does that cost, a wrap like that? For the black or white wrap you pay $6,500, the transparent wrap costs $5,000 in the Tesla Shop. That’s not cheap, but if you pay $68,890 for a Cybertruck, that’s still possible.

What you can also order for $55 is a window sticker with a huge crack. This is of course a tribute to the memorable introduction of the Cybertruck. A very nice example of self-mockery from Tesla.

