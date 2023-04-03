Don’t worry, the first day of April is over. It is therefore no joke that the Dutch Lightyear is making a restart. The curator has given the green light for the restart of Lightyear. The production of the Lightyear 0 will not be continued, but a number of cars will be auctioned. So this is still your chance to buy a Dutch Lightyear 0.

According to the curator, these are demo models. It is not known whether these cars are fully functional and whether they can be put on Dutch license plates at all. This question is still pending with the curator. There was once one Lightyear 0 on a Dutch license plate, but according to RDW data, this car has been scrapped.

Two production models of the Lightyear 0

In addition to the demos, two more produced Lightyears have to come from the factory in Finland, it is reported Broadcasting Brabant. Perhaps these production models are easy to register. Incidentally, the question is whether you should want to drive it. Finding spare parts will be a challenge. Putting it in a collection somewhere seems like a smarter plan.

One of the demos has yet to arrive from the US, it must be this one | Photo: © Lightyear

In addition to the cars, some furniture belonging to the bankrupt company is being auctioned. On April 19, you can browse through the stuff in Helmond. The money raised from the auction goes to creditors. It is not known how much the bankruptcy auction should yield. The new price of the Lightyear 0 was 250,000 euros.

Soon you will be able to buy a Lightyear 2

The Lightyear 0 will no longer go into production after the restart. The Dutch company focuses on the development and production of the cheaper Lightyear 2. This car should cost around 40,000 euros and should appear in three to four years. By the way, the new company is called Lightyear Technologies.