Can you really not wait until 2030 to start road pricing? We can’t imagine that, but in case it does, we have good news. In France, Stellantis has now started Electric As You Go, which is very similar to road pricing. The program should soon be expanded to other countries in Europe. Think of it as a new construction for private lease.

In France you pay the fixed amount of 110 euros per month for the program. An additional 7 cents is added for every kilometer driven. You can choose from a Peugeot e-208, Opel Corsa-e or an Opel Mokka-e. The program is aimed at people who want to sell their old car and who want to drive electric for not too much money.

Funnily enough, you have to drive at least 500 kilometers per month. It is not the case that you have to drive for a few hours on the last day of the month, but you will receive a bill for 500 kilometers as standard. The monthly amount is therefore always at least 145 euros plus another 7 cents for every kilometer on top of that 500 kilometres. The range of the EVs is also around 350 kilometers.

Road pricing in an Opel or Peugeot in the Netherlands

It is not yet known when road pricing with Opel and Peugeot will come to the Netherlands. Stellantis Nederland says that they cannot report anything concrete yet, but that ‘something is in development’. The price per kilometer is expected to be slightly different here. Stellantis also wants to expand the range of electric cars for Electric As You Go in the future.