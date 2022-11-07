Companies pay tons, if not millions, to have a sticker on an F1 car. Other sponsors prefer to commit only to the driver and only come on the helmet. For his very last F1 race, Vettel is once again pulling out all the stops. With the initiative The Final Lap he offers you the chance to stand with your giggle on his very last F1 helmet.

You have to earn a spot on the helmet for that. You do this by bidding a sum of money on one of the thousand places on the helmet. When you win a place, you send a photo of yourself that is then printed on the helmet. The minimum amount per spot is 50 euros and there is no maximum. Something tells us you have to bid more than 50 bucks.

All the money raised will not go into Vettel’s own pocket, but it will go to climate-related charities. The auction closes on Thursday, November 10 at 9 p.m. Until then you have to get your spot on Vettel’s helmet.

Similar action from the past

In 2012, Red Bull Racing set up a similar project. Then the car for the British GP was provided with 25,000 photos of fans. The money raised went to Red Bull’s own Wings for Life foundation. Webber then won the race wearing the special gear. It’s a bit ambitious, but we still hope Vettel can repeat this trick in Abu Dhabi.