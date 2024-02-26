With 1.35 million cars sold, Fiat was the most popular brand of the Stellantis group in 2023. The company experienced the greatest growth in South America: from 496,700 to 542,000 units. The most popular Fiat in that part of the world is a pickup called Strada. Fiat wants to bring the success of the Strada to Europe. A pick-up inspired by the Fiat Panda should take care of that.

Today Fiat is showing a series of study models based on the new Panda. The new Panda has yet to appear, which should arrive in July this year. In the three years that follow, a new Panda variation must appear every year. Fiat does not say in what order they will come, only that there will be petrol versions, hybrids and fully electric versions.

The pickup should be fun and useful

These concepts revolve around 'functionality'. The cars must therefore be usable, but also offer fun. For example, this Panda pick-up should be as functional as a light commercial vehicle and have the comfort of an SUV. You can have fun by going out with the pick-up and going on adventures.

Also a Panda hatchback, although…

The basic Panda grows a bit and Fiat calls the car 'Mega-Panda'. We are the only one of the study models allowed to see the interior. The image from the side is not very revealing, but you can see more of the inside in the video below.

Of course, this Panda is full of sustainable materials. In this case bamboo and recycled plastic were used. With the city car, Fiat wants to 'remove some obstacles for more sustainable mobility'. For example, Fiat wants to make plugging and unplugging the charging cable in an EV easier with a cable that rolls up on itself, just like the cord of your vacuum cleaner.

The sportiest Panda of the future

For those who are charmed by the Brazilian Abarth Fastback, there is good news: there should also be a Panda with a sloping roofline. You can see the Fastback as the sportiest Panda of the bunch. Let's hope that the production model has smaller wheels and is therefore a little closer to the ground. Only couldn't they have straightened the front wheel for the photo?

An SUV should not be missing

We just talked about the 'Mega-Panda', now we move on to the 'Giga-Panda'. The fourth concept is an SUV. Indeed, except for the roofline, it is like two peas in a pod with the Fastback. Like the other study models, it has Santa Fe-like headlights. Fiat does not confirm that a large Panda is coming to Europe, but you understand that this high entry point is interesting for our SUV continent.

The Panda for holidays

Finally, there is a house-on-wheels. According to Fiat, the camper pays tribute to the 'functionality of Pandas in the 1980s'. We have to look carefully for optical similarities, because the camper is not as angular as the hatchback of old. We also cannot remember that the Panda from back then had a winch in the front bumper.