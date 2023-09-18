Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

The flood disaster in Libya has dire consequences. The divided country is still struggling with the effects.

Benghazi – In Libya Tens of thousands of people died as a result of terrible floods. “You can smell dead people on every corner,” Osama Aly, spokesman for the Libyan Civil Protection Agency, told the Wall Street Journal. It is assumed that up to 20,000 people died.

The emergency services in the disaster area continue to search for bodies among the massive rubble. Thousands of people are still missing. Meanwhile, concerned looks are directed at two other dams. The supply of drinking water also causes problems.

A building collapses after flooding in Darna, Libya. © Ricardo Garcia Vilanova/dpa

Floods in Libya: Help is coming, but “efforts are small compared to the damage”

The challenges in Libya’s flooded areas are enormous. More and more relief supplies have arrived via Benghazi Airport. An Egyptian aircraft carrier designed to act as a floating hospital also docked, Egypt’s state information service announced. But according to information from helpers, residents and international observers, this is still far from enough.

The rescue efforts are small compared to the damage.

“So much has been destroyed,” Claudia Gazzini, a Libya analyst at the International Crisis Group, told the Wall Street Journal. She got an idea of ​​the situation in the heavily damaged port city of Darna, the epicenter of the disaster. The distribution of food, medicine, tarpaulins and other things apparently remains difficult. According to Doctors Without Borders, helpers are urging that aid operations be better coordinated.

Catastrophe in Libya: Divided country a problem, concerns about drinking water

Libya is actually divided into two parts: In the west, the civil war country has a government that is internationally recognized. In the east, i.e. where storm “Daniel” caused particularly great damage, a different government rules. It is not internationally recognized.

In addition to the smell of decomposed corpses, there is the stench of untreated sewage.

There is a shortage of drinking water. That fuels them Concern that diseases such as cholera could spread.

Flooding in Libya: More dams cause concern

Meanwhile, the focus is also on two other dams that may be in danger. The UN emergency agency OCHA expressed concern on Sunday about the Jaza Dam between the partially destroyed cities of Darna and Benga and the Kattara Dam near Benghazi. Reports about the situation are contradictory. Authorities said both dams were in good condition and functioning. According to the authorities, pumps will be installed at the Jasa Dam to relieve the pressure on the dam.

